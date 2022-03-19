Doris Hartman Emswiler, 94, of Timberville, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Richard L. Gilkerson, 92, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Floyd Luther Good, 87, of Grottoes, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Dale Anthony McCoy, 63, of Stanley, died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Nauman, 83, of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Raynetta Sue Riggleman, 63, of Petersburg, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her husband’s homeplace near Moorefield, W.Va.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
