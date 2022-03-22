Nancy Louise Auville (Raines), 79, of Riverton, W.Va., died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Frank Joseph Campbell Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Sandra Kay Evans, 75, of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Betty Louise Horst, 90, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Katina Georgia Wakeman, 86, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
