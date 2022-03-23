James Richard “Jimmy” Billmeyer, 48, of Mathias, W.Va., died on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Theresa Lane Bush Brownell, 54, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Florence Irene Green, 98, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Woodland Park Circle of VMRC.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
William “Henry” Tusing, 92, of Mathias, W.Va., died peacefully in his home on Monday, March 21, 2022.
