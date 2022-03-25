Louise Patricia Box Heaton, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Robert Lane Hon, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, Va., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Westchester Funeral Home Inc. in New York is handling arrangements.
Charles Reid Murphy Sr., 84, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va.
Garry Charles Propst, 76, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home.
Frank Edward Reel, 60, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 in Hinton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home.
Fonda Lee Shifflett, 81, of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
David Wayne Zickafoose, 62, of Burgess, died Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
