Dwight Allen Downey, 72, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Kyger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ollie Orlean Flynn, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her residence.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Lynn Foltz, 71 of Timberville, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mt. Jackson.
Douglas Edwin Kehlenbrink, 68, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Jay Merlyn Suter, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Dale William Tusing, 66, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cindie Lee Williams, 58, of Bergton, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
