Clarence Joseph “Joe” Brock, 84, of Mill Gap, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Obaugh Funeral Home.
Randy Robert Lilly, 68 of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 4, 2022 at his residence.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Patricia Y. Tusing, 65, of Bridgewater, passed away, Friday, March 4, 2022 at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Frances Ruthene Puffenbarger Warble, 80, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
