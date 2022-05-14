Terry Wayne Breeden, 60, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Joyce Jones, 74, of Staunton, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at Choice Health Care in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ethel Elizabeth “Lizzie” Lam, 87, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ulric Hubert “Ric” (Rainaud) Rainard, 99, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Thomas Scott Stephens, 54, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at home.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg are incomplete.
