David Louis DeFilipps, 87, of Rockingham, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Louise Lambert, 79, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Charles Eugene Phillips, 73, of Burke, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Joyce Ann Randolph, 79, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Peggy Ann Fulk Warner, 77, of Mount Clinton, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Oak Lea Nursing Home of VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Sheldon “Shelly” Leroy Wenger, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Oak Lea Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Irvin Whetzel, 83, of Mount Jackson and formerly of Great Falls, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson.
