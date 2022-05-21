Joan Frederick, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, May 12 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Celina N. Fulk, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Amanda Jean (Ferrebee) Hall, 45, of Petersburg, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Gurnie Jane Kyger, 90, of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Faye Good-Wetsel, 68, of Timberville, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thomas Brian Wood, 63, of Lovettsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
