Mary Ellen Joynt, 79, of Ann Arbor, Mich., died Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Nie Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Melvin Floyd Reynard, 65, of Rockingham, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Larry Edward Trobaugh, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Fredrick Whitcomb, 78, of Grottoes, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Tabitha Ann Wine, 50, of McGaheysville, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Emma Beatrice Wittig, 93, of Bergton, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
