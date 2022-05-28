Ray Franklin Hose, 80, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Philip Moyer Secrist, Jr., 80, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janet Simmons Whitmire, 88, of Rockingham, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
