Daniel L. Carter, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Friday May 29, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jason Leonard Clark, 43, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
George Walton Makely, 70, of New Market, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Martha Anne Showalter Martin, 66, of Dayton, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dianna Mae (Stump) Ritchey, 70, of Highview, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Gladys Lee Vandevander, 90, of Franklin, W.Va., formerly of Thornwood, W.Va., died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are pending with Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.