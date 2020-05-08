Hazel Andes, 91, of Grottoes, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Robert Lee Lang, Sr., 86, of Crimora, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Linda Lee Morris, 75, of Elkton, died unexpectedly, Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pauline June Whetzel, 88, of Fulks Run, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Cecilia Murillo Zavala, 85, of Timberville, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman’s Crossing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.