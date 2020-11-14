Larry Franklin Crider, 70, of Criders, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Wiley Hansford Dean, 71, of Staunton, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Augusta Health Hospital in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Josh Green, Jr., 89, of Franklin, W.Va., formerly of Walker, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Homes.
George M. Griffith, 99, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2020, after a brief stay at Dogwood Village in Orange.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Barbara Frances Dean Shoemaker Lear, 77, of Broadway, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Janice Marie Lindamood, 82, of Timberville, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Thelma Elizabeth Shirley, 92, of Stuarts Draft, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Stuarts Draft Christian Home.
Arrangements are being handled by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
