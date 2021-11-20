Hazel Leona (Hanlin) Dawson, 87, of Cabins, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Roy David (Peanut) Hawkins, 84, of Elkton passed away on Thursday, Nov.18, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Pamela S. Jackson, 55, of Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Wright Funeral Home in Philippi, W.Va.,
Jesse Ray Judy, 84, of Petersburg, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va
John Robert “Bob” Kemper, 81, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin W.Va.
Mary Ann May, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home.
Kathelyn M. Morris, 94, of Elkton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at the Lifecare Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Christopher Neil Warble, 31, of Timberville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home.
Wanda Jean (Dyche) Wimer, 65, of Maysville, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.