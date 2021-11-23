Carolyn Ann Bennett, 54, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Darlene Ann Morris, 66, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Sara Jones Phillippy, 80, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg.
Iva Curry Robinson, 76, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The Rev. Ralph Leon Veney, 81, of Staunton and formerly Detroit, Michigan, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg.
