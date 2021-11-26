Thomas William Counts Jr., 66, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Shirley Virginia Dove, 88, formerly of Horse Ridge Road, Riverton, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Pendleton Manor, where she has resided for the last nine years.
Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Roy David (Peanut) Hawkins, 84, of Elkton, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Oliver William "Bill" Jordan, Jr., 80, of Mount Crawford, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Ollie Jane Thompson Judy, 74, of Cabins, W.Va., passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 surrounded by her family at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Joanne Knight, 81, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are being handled through Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Mae Miller, 63, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.
Funeral arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Martha Louise Shank, 96, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home.
Bradley Kaye Sherman, 72, of Pine Street, Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, W.Va.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Hobert Gordon (“Tex”) Texiere, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled through Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shirley Ann Toliver, 77, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
