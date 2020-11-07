George William Anderson of Waynesboro, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McDow Funeral Home.
C. Ethel Harper, 87, of Petersburg, W.Va. and formerly of Perkiomenville, Pa., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Nancy Lucile Hudson Irvine of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, after a short illness.
Arrangements are being handled by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Carroll “Pete” Painter, 88, of Luray, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Barbara Lee Shoemaker, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Erik Davis Topp, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.