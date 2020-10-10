Otis Grady Bradfield, 89, of Bridgewater, Va., formerly of Yellow Spring, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, W.Va.
Charles Raymond Davis, Jr., 78, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Helen Virginia Grim Lambert, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jane Riddle Marshall, 68, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Bernard Thomas May, 90, of Broadway, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Emily Ann McBride, 67, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Bobby Earl Mongold, 76, of Dorcas, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W. Va.
Josephine Myers Moomau, 82, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ralph William Sites, 94, formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc., in Petersburg, W.Va.
