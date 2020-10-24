Edward Bayne Barton, 73, of Grottoes, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Lee K. Branner, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Clinton Gather Downey, 32, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Shayne Evers Evans, 30, of Fisher, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his parents.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Michael Eugene Lohr, 81, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Irene Morris Meadows, 89, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Georgia Lam Morris, 75, of Maxwell, Texas, formerly of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas.
Aaron Alexander “Sandy” Welton, III, 73, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Old Fields, following an accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
