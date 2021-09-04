Sandra Louise Cleaver, 71, of Okeechobee, Fla., formerly of Moorefield, W.Va. passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
James Donald Housden, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Deborah Morris Huffman, 72, of Grottoes, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Michele Annette Wilder, 49, of McGaheysville, passed away on September 3, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Hospital.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
