Wade Leavel Bibb, 99, Waynesboro
Tony Eugene Clinedinst, 55, Grottoes
Samuel 'Sam' S. Dagen, 89, Bridgewater
Dwight Edwin Dean, 76, Elkton
William Wallace Hatcher, 89, Harrisonburg
Janet Imogene (Pitsenbarger) Hoover, 91, Dayton
Ronald Layne Miller, 69, Rockingham
Clyde Eugene Mitchell, 83, Broadway
Tony Jennings Mongold, 63, Fulks Run
Tommy Lee Painter, Stanley
Gary Lynn Randolph, 79, Johnson City, Tenn.
Mildred Marie (Wimer) Vance, 100, Petersburg, W.Va.
