Carolyn Winlock Arbuckle, 77, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mark Galen Deavers, 49, of Broadway, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Judith Orlaine Bergdoll Dove, 76, of Timberville, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nancy Lou Dove, 64, of Timberville, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Randy Lee Ennis, Sr., 66, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Betty Jean (Rawley) Lam, 75, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ellen Louise Lam, 73, of Elkton, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Journeys Crossing.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Daniel Wesley Mitchell, 80, of Valley Terrace, Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Lee Wampler Spangler, 87, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dale Ellen Weatherholtz, 76, of Broadway, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Singers Glen.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
