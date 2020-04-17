Margaret Helen (Martin) Hildebrand Fowler, 97, of Bridgewater, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Joanndra C. Haliburton, 60, of Richmond, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Scott’s Funeral Home in Richmond.
Lois Marie (Jones) Oster, 74, of Penn Laird, died Friday, April 17, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Maxine Smith, 87, of Grottoes, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are entrusted with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
