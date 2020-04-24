Emma Ann Brown, 69, of Shenandoah, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Kevin Dale Hogan, 66, of Elkton, died Friday April 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home, Elkton are incomplete.
Polly Ann Hoover, 80, of Franklin, W.Va., formerly of Brandywine, W.Va., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Margie Marie (Meadows) Moody, 96, of New York, formerly of Elkton, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Judy Ann Pettit Morton, 65, of Dayton, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
David Luther Moubray, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after an extended illness.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Minor Olen Rodeffer, 67, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Leonard Lee “Leroy” Ruckman, 59, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Mount Crawford.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Madeline Jane See, 67, of Bergton, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Carol Louise Smith, 81, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Joan Carolyn Whetzel, 76, of Dayton, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.