Steven Royer Miller, 63, of Dayton, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Wilbur “Bill” Showalter, 94, of Culpeper, and formerly of Charlottesville, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Hill & Wood — Greene Chapel in Ruckersville.
Leo Richard Shull, 86, of Bridgewater, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Robert Edward Yates, Jr., 71, of Elkton, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nathan Emerson “Nate” Yoder, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frances Louise Zirkle, 94, of Quicksburg, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
