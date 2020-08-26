Leon Carvin Addison, 92, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lanny Ernest Dambaugh, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Maisie Maxine Furr, 92, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Georgia Mae Hughes, 86, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Marion Audrey McKenzie Irwin, 86, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Robert Lee Kelley, 82, of Luray, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Lucy Marie Louderback, 86, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are pending at the Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
LaDonna Christina Norris, 26, of Stanley, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Florence Wince Schiraldi, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.