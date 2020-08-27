Patsy Rae Thomson Black, 84, of Fishersville, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Augusta Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Charles Everett Morris Jr., 84, of Roanoke and formerly of New Hope, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Salem Health Rehabilitation Center in Salem.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Rhoda Elizabeth Weber Neer Brunk Peifer, 91, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mildred “Millie” Crawford Romonouskas, 97, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
