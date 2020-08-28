Louise Baber Dellinger, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Judith L. Mabe, 74, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ronald Lloyd Shifflett, 47, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
