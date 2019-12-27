Charles Fred Adams Sr., 73, of Luray, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Samuel Sylvester Alger Sr., 78, of Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home Inc.
Ethel Mae Comer, 98, formerly of Stanley, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home Inc.
Edward Leroy Dovel, 67, formerly of McGaheysville, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Dustin Eugene Harlow, 33, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
Edward E. Hughes Jr., 92, a resident of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Stroop Lambert, 82, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Arrangements are incomplete with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gail Loraine Little, 71, of Harrisonburg, died on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Annie Duncan Lucas, 73, of Shenandoah, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Hazel Catherine Moyers, 97, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home.
Peggy Carolyn Powell, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eldon Fredrick Rhodes, 74, of Rockingham, went died on Thursday. Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
Henry Edwards “Eddie” Skinner, 71, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
