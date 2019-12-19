Death Notices, Dec. 20, 2019 Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19, 2019 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Grace Adams, 78, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Articles ArticlesSchool Board Member Responds to Grottoes ResolutionTrumbo Appointed To Supervisor SeatCouncilmen Lament Lost Tax RevenueHarrisonburg Prepares For Its Final First NightSchool Divisions Aim To Keep Students Fed During Winter BreakHarrisonburg Punk Legend Terry Turtle Remembered As Being 'Free'City's Deputy Police Chief Camacho On DutyCity Police Officers Help Bring Holiday Cheer During ‘Shop With A Cop’ EventRevamped Library A Place To Relax For East Rock Students'16, '17 Runs Fueling, Helping These Dukes More Events/Submit Events Upcoming Events Dec 19 Dayton Neighborhood Watch “Giving Tree” Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Momma Goose Rocks Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Tremendous Toddlers Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Precious Preschoolers Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Tremendous Toddlers Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Precious Preschoolers Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Dogs 2 Read 2 Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 LEGO Club Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Crafty Kids Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
