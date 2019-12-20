Caroline “Betty” Elizabeth Yancey Allen, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ethel Mae (Keyser) Comer, 98, of Stanley, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Sunnyside Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Carolyn Anne Shifflett Marshall Griffis, 79, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Dorotha (Beery) Hopkins, 90, of Lexington, Ky., died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Milward-Southland Funeral Home in Lexington, Ky.
Margaret Burns Harless, 99, a resident of Bridgewater Retirement Community, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Norman Hummel, 63, of Staunton, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Hospice House.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jasmine Marie (Hevener) Maddox, 44, of Sarepta, La., died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ruth Arlene Miller Neff, 91, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W. Va.
Mary Mildred Walker, 95, of Brandywine, W.Va., formerly of Campbellsville, Ky., died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Condolences may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
Louise Watson, 100, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
