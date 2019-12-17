Herbert Winston Buracker, 83, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Stanley.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
John David Gira, Sr., 86, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are pending at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
C. Jack Harner, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Bellaire at Stonepoint.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Betty Sue Lantz, 82, of Broadway, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
