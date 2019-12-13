Martha Jane (Mumpower) Burchett, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mae M. See Mongold Corral, of Timberville, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Frances (Kimble) Crites, 87, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Phyllis Magdalene Hensley, 87, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Mark L. Landis, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home.
Karl Nessamar, 73, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.
Arrangements are being handled by Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, Fla.
Hilda T. Sager, 38, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Derrick Michael Smith, 34, of Baker, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.