Betty Marie Williams Harris, 90, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Belaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anna Sylvia Labrousse, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Sentara-RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lawrence “Larry” Stanley Leap, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Michael James Murphy, 73, of Luray, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. in Luray.
Connie Jessie Robertson Schwartz, of Timberville, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home.
Terry Nelson Wakeman Sr., 56, of Toms Brook, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, in Edinburg.
Robert Lee “Bob” Wolfe, 79, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
