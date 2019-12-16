Marial Elizabeth Beck, 94, of Broadway, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home due to complications from dementia.
Arrangements are being handled by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Bladensburg, Md.
Daniel Edward Dolly, 60, of Burlington, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Western Maryland Health Center in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ezequiel Álvarez Figueroa, 1 year and 10 months, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frances Ann (Gray) Gray, 78, of Stanley, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Curtis Thomas Jenkins, 86, of Timberville, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Thomas Layton Lawson, 71, of Madison, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
Leona Georgia Cosner Osborne, 70, of Broadway, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Paul Timothy Yoder, Sr., 91, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Yoder House, VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
