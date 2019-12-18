Edith Fulton Houchen Allman died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Arlene H. Metzler Hess, 95, of Lititz, Pa., died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Landis Homes.
Arrangements are being handled by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory in Lititz, Pa.
Eleanor M. Hoover, 78, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
J. Kelly Lang, 83, of Luray, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Beverly “Bev” Earl Pence, Sr., 78, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Skyview Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Virginia Ann Shenk, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
