Albert Constable, The Fifth, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home & Crematory in Harrisonburg.
Mike Samuel Liskey, Jr., 91, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Junior Vint, 76, of Circleville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
J. Nelson Wengert, 82, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Chambersburg, Pa., died Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Chambersburg, Pa.
