Thomas W. “Bootie” Jenkins, III, 84, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Ellen Seal, 73, of Elkton, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Reba Florence Spitzer, 96, of Timberville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Timberview Crossings.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Charles Elwood Whitmore, 72, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Robert E. Wimer, 90, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
