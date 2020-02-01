Cheri Lee Dixon, 58, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roger Wayne Foster, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edith Grey (Wilfong) Hartman, 81, of Dayton, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Stanley Eugene Hostetter, 80, of Stuarts Draft, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Stuarts Draft Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Ralph McKinley “Ping” Mallow Sr., 82, of Front Royal, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Estelle Good Robinson, 94, of Luray, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Dale Emmanuel “Manuel” Secrist Sr., 92, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Zernie Margaret “Maggie” Wratchford, 65, of Cabins, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
