Sebastian Bove, 91, of Raphine, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Donnie Ray Bynaker, 61, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Ronald “Ronnie” Rhea Kennedy, 72, of Ashville, Ala., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Halls Funeral Home in Halls, Tenn.
Ann Carmen “Patsy” Kline, 87, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc., in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bassil Berry Lam, 89, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harry Samuel Layman, 75, of Quicksburg, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Mary Rose Newman, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Cleat Phares, 91, of Onego, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lauren Elizabeth (Hyre) Rodgers, 32, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc., in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Kirsch Torkelson, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
