Janice Irene Foltz, 84, of Rockingham, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Mary Rebecca (Ludwig) Heishman, 88, of Rio, W.Va., died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love and warmth of her family.
Arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Karen Mills Lyle, 68, of Goshen, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at her home.
Craigsville Funeral Home in Craigsville is handling arrangements.
Polly Anna Silvious, 92, of New Market, died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
William Paul “W.P” Thompson, 86, of Timberville, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Clifford Eugene “Cliff” Wilson, 55, of Moorefield, W.Va., died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.