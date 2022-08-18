Karl Russell Alexander Jr., 93, of Westminster, Md., died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home in Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster.
Sherman Franklin Conley Sr., 86, of Linville,died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Choice Healthcare of Harrisonburg due to complications of COVID-19.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Dale Frye, 68, of Edinburg, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete with Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Murphy Fred Hensley, of Round Hill, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mary Rose Hinkle, 78, of Marlinton, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond.
Arrangements are by the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
Jeanette Marie Shifflett, 60, of Elkton, died at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jean Moody Vincent, 94, of Franklin, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Harrisonburg
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
