Violet Ellen Lawson Davis, 80, of Elkton, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Dillard Garrison, 89, of Harrisonburg, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Clarence Richard (Dickie) Gibson, 83 of Port Republic, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Teresa Marie Parker, 65, of Lost City, WV passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at her residence. Born on April 25, 1957.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Ada Leona Smith died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living, Staunton.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
