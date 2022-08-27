Howard Edward Krauskopf, 75, of Mathias, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his residence. Born May 16, 1947
Arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Catherine “Cathy” Rosetta Joseph, 83, of Dayton, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James E. “Pete” Rhodes, 96, of Rockingham, died on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carol Rachel Bastacky Schikman, 68, of Harrisonburg, died on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Scott Zirk, 74, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
