Richard Harrison Cannon III, 65, of Baltimore, Md., died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Upper Tract, W.Va., as the result of an ATV accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Jack Trevison Chambers, 91, of Franklin, W.Va., and formerly of Fenwick, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Helene Burner Golden, 87, of Mount Solon, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Vernon Leo Mechalske, 78, of Brandy Station, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
John R. “Dick” Neese, 71, of New Market, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Luther L. Peck, 73, of Elkins, W.Va., and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Steven Craig Petit, 60, of Broadway, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Brian Nicholas Ratliff, 42, of Baltimore, Md., died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the home of his parents in Franklin, W.Va.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Mary Rice “Ricie” Somerville, 87, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Bruce E. Sunday died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Glendale Nursing Home in Scotia, N.Y., where he had resided since 2018.
Arrangements are being handled by the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home in Clifton Park, N.Y.
John Wade Tesh, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Louise Vandevander, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nancy Lee (Cook) Welliver, 84, of Verona, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Patricia Saunders Wingo, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.