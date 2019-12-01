Edward Warren Cale, 91, of New Market, died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the home of his daughter in New Market.
Cremation arrangements are by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Nayeli Cruz, 2, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is in charge of arrangements.
Todd Brian Faber, 43, of Chester, Va., died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the home of his father in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
Molly Elizabeth Long, 26, of Richmond (formerly of Bridgewater), died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Louise McCalley, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Richard A. Phillippi, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vivian Louise Ray, 85, of New Market, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Carl Daniel Shoemaker, 76, of Bergton, died Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Richard Franklin Stroop, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brian Keith Teter, 46, of Mount Airy, N.C., formerly of Dry Fork, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Patricia Wickes Waters, 94, of Harrisonburg and formerly of New Market, died Friday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Monty S. Williams, 71, of Elkton, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
