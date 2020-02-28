Lindy Leon “Buck” Nazelrod, 64, of Timberville, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Steve (Stephen Stewart) Nickels, 54, of New Market, died Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mary Jane (Waybright) Rexrode, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anna Lou (Good) Viands, 73, of Rileyville, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are pending with The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
William John “Bill” Wills, 51, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
