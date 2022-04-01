Kenneth O’del “Ken”Crites, 70, of Winchester, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Judith Charlene Hamlin, 79, of Broadway, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Preston Dailey Poland, 70, of Fisher, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Juanita Morris Shifflett, 76, of Elkton, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shirley Johnson Shifflett, 86, of Elkton, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Harry Heatwole Showalter, 97, of Dayton, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anthony Michael Turner, 25, of Elkton, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Sylvia Jean Via, 87, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at White Birch Estates in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
