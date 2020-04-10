L. Todd Collier, 53, of Dayton, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Gary Lewis Estes, 69, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Betty Lou Jones, 77, a resident at Bridgewater Retirement Village, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Wendy Lynn McDonaldson, 50, of Grottoes, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Linda Arlene Romick, 74, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Ester Maria Scrogham, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
